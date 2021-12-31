Old guard of cryptocurrencies loses ground to 3rd largest, which has already risen 1,300% – Money Times

This year, the old guard of cryptocurrencies lost room for tokens with higher returns. Researchers predict the trend could continue.

Among the top three digital tokens by market value, the binance coin (BNB), or bnb, far outperformed bigger rivals like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The currency – issued by Binance Holdings – rose about 1,300% in 2021, according to Arcane Research. In comparison, leading bitcoin gained 65%, while ether, the second largest token, gained 408%.

bnb is widely used at Binance, larger world cryptocurrency brokerage by volume. It is also the native currency of Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts for use in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other applications. The growing number of BSC users has challenged the Ethereum blockchain and helped increase bnb token earnings, according to Arcane Research.

Other alternative currencies, or “altcoins”, post strong gains in 2021, benefiting from increased investor interest in digital assets and expansion of the crypto ecosystem. Solana and fantom, currencies connected to other blockchain platforms that support smart contracts, outperformed binance coin returns, for example.

“Although bitcoin showed strength in 2021, we saw a steady flow of capital into altcoin,” the research firm wrote in a note. Arcane analysts predict that the popularity of metaverse and GameFi-related tokens, along with so-called “ETH killers,” or Ethereum rivals, will pose a challenge to the platform.