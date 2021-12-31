Ômicron becomes dominant variant of coronavirus in France | World

France’s public health agency said in a statement published on Thursday (30) that omicron is the dominant coronavirus variant in the country.

This week, 62.4% of the tests had a profile compatible with the omicron variant, against 15% in the previous one, found the public agency in its latest weekly report.

The advance of the variant was expected – the omicron also became dominant in Portugal and the United Kingdom.

1 of 1 Photo of commercial street in Bordeaux, November 2021 — Photo: Thibaud Mortiz/AFP Photo of commercial street in Bordeaux, November 2021 — Photo: Thibaud Mortiz/AFP

The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, declared that 10% of the population had been in contact with someone infected and that, given the speed of circulation of the virus because of the omicron variant, “those who have not yet been vaccinated have little chance of escaping” from a contamination.

France is witnessing a “tsunami” of Covid-19 infections. On Wednesday, the country registered 208,000 new cases, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Verán told lawmakers on Wednesday. On Thursday, the number was also over 200,000 notifications.

The country has broken Covid-19 records several times in recent days. Tuesday’s 180,000 cases already represent the highest figure for a country in Europe, according to data available on the Covidtracker.fr website.

“This means that, 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country two French people receive a positive diagnosis of coronavirus,” explained Verán. “We’ve never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the increase in cases as “stunned.”

The situation at hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, the minister warned, and the impact of the new Ômicron variant has yet to be felt, something he said will eventually happen. The flu will further complicate things for hospitals, he added.

“As for the omicron, I would no longer speak of a wave. This is a current, in which several waves combine to form a massive wave.”

The global number of Covid-19 infections has reached record highs in recent days. This has been attributed to omicron, which spreads rapidly, keeping many workers at home and overloading testing centers.

The government determined this week that people will need to work remotely at least three days a week. If this rule is not observed, companies can be fined.

Companies that do not comply with the remote work rule will be subject to a fine of up to €1,000 per employee (R$6,300), which may reach a total of €50,000 (R$315,000).

The fine project must still be voted on by the National Assembly. But a new National Business Protocol (PNE) was published on Thursday (30) by the French Ministry of Labor.