Ômicron leads British hospitals to open temporary beds – News

British hospitals, “at war” against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, will deploy temporary structures with up to 4,000 additional beds to prepare for a possible surge in revenue, announced the health services on Thursday (30).

The UK has been seeing an increase in cases of infections for days, a boom associated with the Ômicron variant, and the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in England on Wednesday surpassed 10,000 for the first time since March.

“Temporary structures that can accommodate 100 patients will be installed in eight hospitals and will start operating from this week,” England’s National Health Service (NHS) announced in a statement.

The NHS also asked hospitals to identify “spaces such as gyms or education centers that can be converted into patient care” with a view to creating up to 4,000 beds.

These interim capabilities should strengthen the system “if the number of Covid-19 infections leads to an increase in admissions and exceeds existing capabilities,” he added.

“Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and the increase in hospital admissions, the NHS is currently on the path of war,” said Stephen Powis, medical director of the health service, in the statement.

During the first wave of coronaviruses, the NHS deployed huge field hospitals in conference centers and stadiums, although these structures were barely in service due to a lack of hospitalized staff.

So far, the Boris Johnson government has avoided imposing new restrictions in England, relying on studies that indicate a lower risk of hospitalization with Ômicron.

However, scientists warn that its high level of contagion could end up causing an equally important surge in revenue.

The UK on Wednesday registered a new record of more than 180,000 cases in 24 hours.