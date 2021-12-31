On a boat, Danielle Winits rears up when she appears in a bikini and starts sighing: ”Mermaid”

Actress Danielle Winits took stunning photos at sea and received praise for showing off her curves in a stylish beach look

The actress Danielle Winits (48) impressed with new clicks in summer weather!

This Thursday, 30, the blonde shared photos enjoying a boat in style and caught attention by prancing her curves in a beach look.

In a colorful bikini and sarong, Danielle Winits was beautiful and flaunted her well-heeled belly. “What I wish for us in 2022 is stamped on my face in the third photo! If you know, comment here!”, she said.

– In a thong, Danielle Winits lavishes lush curves on the beach

It didn’t take long for the famous records to yield several comments. “Mermaid”, admired the fans. “Wow! Wonderful”, exclaimed others.

Earlier this month, Danielle Winits celebrated her 48th birthday with a family party. On the occasion, she surprised her with rare photos with her mother and children.

See photos of Danielle Winits in a bikini:

See this photo on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Winits Actor/Producer (@lawinits)





Last accessed: 31 Dec 2021 – 02:31:12 (407498).