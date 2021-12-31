On average, victims of H3N2 influenza died within a week of becoming ill – Cities

A survey carried out by Campo Grande News identified the evolution time of symptoms of flu victims in MS

The use of a mask is recommended to reduce the chance of infection and respiratory diseases. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

On average, victims of H3N2 influenza died within a week after the first symptoms of the disease appeared in Mato Grosso do Sul. last nine days, there were three victims.

Survey made by Campo Grande News identified that the evolution time of symptoms of flu victims in Mato Grosso do Sul, between the day the initial symptoms were detected and the date of death, ranged from five to 11 days.

The first died on December 21 – a man, 21 years old, resident of Campo Grande. He had symptoms from December 16, five days earlier, and was admitted to a health unit the day before he died.

The second record is of a woman, 76 years old, who lived in Corumbá, 428 kilometers from the capital, who died on December 28 and was hospitalized since the 20th (eight days before), but had the first symptoms on 17th of December (11 days before).

Finally, the most recent notification only happened today, but it is of a victim who also died on the 28th. She was admitted to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) one day before and felt the first signs of the disease on December 23rd – difference of five days.

Prevention – H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A. Much has been said about the Darwin strain, which is not covered by the current flu vaccine, and which would be “inside” H3N2.

The deaths reported in this matter – all of which have been confirmed in the state – are from H3N2, but there is no official confirmation that they are from the Darwin strain.

Anyway, the medical recommendation is the use of masks, which reduce the chance of respiratory virus infection, and adherence to vaccines.

According to the military advisor of the SES (State Health Department), Colonel Marcelo Fraiha, there are at least 193,000 doses of this immunizing agent in health posts linked to the SUS (Unified Health System) in Mato Grosso do Sul. vaccination sell and apply such doses.

“This is no time to panic. We are on alert, observing each case, and verifying that, in our historical series, last year, we had eight deaths. In 2016, with the highest death records, there were 116”, said Fraiha.