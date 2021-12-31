On vacation in Madrid, Diego Costa updates profile and alerts the fans to Galo – 12/31/2021

Diego Costa raised another alert about his future today (31), when he changed his profile picture on Instagram. The forward exchanged the photo with the Atlético-MG shirt for a neutral one. In the feed, however, all the images are still on the air.

On social networks, many fans of Galo found the episode strange. The 33-year-old is on vacation in Madrid, Spain, and hopes to determine his situation in the coming days. Corinthians monitors the situation.

Diego Costa has another year on his contract, but it was he himself who left the possibility of not remaining at Atlético-MG in 2022. After the victory over Bragantino, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, the center forward said he could leave the Rooster. A few days later, at the party for winning the Copa do Brasil, the 19 shirt adopted another speech and guaranteed to be happy in Belo Horizonte.

Diego Costa changes profile picture Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The answer will only be given after Atlético choose their next coach. With the departure of Cuca, the Alvinegra board negotiates with Jorge Jesus. The Portuguese is the favorite to take charge of the team in 2022. Therefore, it will be up to him to decide whether to release Diego Costa or not.

The arrival of a new technician can really change the end of the story. If Jorge Jesus is interested, or whoever is the next Atlético coach, the board can act to keep the striker for another season. What would not happen if Cuca remained.

Diego Costa finished 2021 as the starting line-up for Galo, but he was not seen as essential by the coach who led Atlético to the titles of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

Meanwhile, Corinthians awaits a definition of the future of Diego Costa. As it is a national rival, Atlético will not waive the fine in case the striker hits Timão. The veteran has a contract with the Minas Gerais team until December 2022 and would demand to receive as compensation the remaining value of the bond — which would give approximately R$ 16 million for the next season. Corinthians would only advance in case of termination.

For Atlético-MG, Diego Costa played in 19 games, scored five goals and gave two assists this season. Despite the short time on the team, the athlete won the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil titles.