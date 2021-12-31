On vacation in SC, Bolsonaro visits Havan store and dances with employees

posted on 12/30/2021 7:33 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited, this Thursday (12/30), the Havan store, owned by friend and supporter Luciano Hang, in São Francisco do Sul. Bolsonaro was applauded by employees and received a cooler, a soccer ball, a flag and a bath towel, all with a green and yellow Brazilian theme. The image was posted on social media by the Chief Executive. He even danced along with the group to the sound of the shop’s battle cry, waving his arms with his forefingers up.

– At HAVAN in SF do Sul/SC. pic.twitter.com/WAJywbX0Cn — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) December 30, 2021

Earlier, enjoying a vacation in Santa Catarina and accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro and her youngest daughter, Laura, 11 years old, President Jair Bolsonaro visited the Beto Carrero World theme park. At the kart track, the Chief Executive participated driving one of the cars in the Hot Wheels Epic Show! and performed skidding maneuvers. At another time, he took a ride with one of the professional drivers. In character, wearing overalls similar to those of the pilots, Bolsonaro was cheered by the audience to the sound of “myth”.

The president’s stance of maintaining vacations while thousands of people suffer from floods in Bahia has been the target of widespread criticism, even from palatial members. At least 24 people died as a result of the disasters.

Bolsonaro has been staying since the 27th at Forte Marechal Luz, in São Francisco do Sul.