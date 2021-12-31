Palmeiras ends 2021 as the greatest Brazilian in Libertadores

Palmeiras started the year 2021 with only one Libertadores in its history and ends the year as three-time champion of America. It is an achievement that is more than historic, as well as unprecedented. Hardly two decisions will happen again in a period of 10 months and both will be conquered by the same club.

In both trajectories, Verdão had other Brazilian teams along the way. Santos, a historical rival and one of the most traditional in the competition, in the big decision of the 2020 edition, held on January 30, 2021, in full at Maracanã, something even more special…

In the 2021 campaign, Palmeiras had three other Brazilians along the way (it could have been four, but Grêmio was eliminated by del Valle in the knockout stages before entering the group stage): São Paulo in the quarterfinals, Atlético-MG in the semis and Flemish in decision.

In all three moments, Verdão was not considered the strongest, after all, the record against São Paulo was taken into account, in addition to the recent decision of Paulista, and the squads of Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo were superior.

However, Palmeiras showed the great strength they have and showed that they are the most traditional team among Brazilians in the Libertadores, with yet another historic campaign and a new conquest in America, two in a period of 10 months.

See some of the achievements of Palmeiras throughout the history of Libertadores:

This result over Flamengo already places Palmeiras as the Brazilian with the highest number of participations in the history of Libertadores, 22 in all. Furthermore, reached the seventh place in a row to dispute the Libertadores, something unprecedented for the club, equaling São Paulo, between 2004 and 2010.

Palmeiras also became the first two-time champion of Eternal Glory in the 21st century. Boca Juniors won in 2000 and 2001, but the year 2000 is still considered the 20th century.

He became the Brazilian with the most Libertadores titles, alongside Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio, all with three, and the team with the most finals played alongside São Paulo. Verdão played for the title America in 1961, 1968, 1999, 2000, 2020 and 2021.

It is worth noting that Palmeiras was the first Brazilian to compete in a Libertadores final, against Peñarol, in 1961.

Palmeiras ends the Libertadores campaign in 2021 being Brazilians like more games (210, followed by Grêmio, 208), more wins (117, followed by Grêmio, with 108), more goals overall (392, followed by Grêmio, 318), more games at home (103, against 102 for the Guild), second with most wins at home (only behind São Paulo, with 72, and next to Grêmio, with 71) and more goals at home (233, followed by São Paulo, with 206); he is still the Brazilian with the most away games (104, followed by Grêmio, 102), with more wins away from home (44, ahead of Grêmio, 36) and with more goals away from home (156, against 122 for the Grêmio).

Speaking of guest games, currently Verdão defends the biggest unbeaten record of a club in the entire history of Libertadores playing away from home. There are 15 games, with 10 wins and five draws, something unprecedented in the competition.

The team that came closest in the category was River Plate-ARG from 2018-2019, which remained unbeaten for 12 games away from home in those editions (this statistic does not count neutral matches, such as against Santos in January, at Maracanã, and against Flamengo, in Montevideo).

In absolute numbers, Palmeiras is the seventh club with more goals in the Libertadores, being number one among Brazilians with 392 goals scored in the 210 matches they played. In addition, among the main clubs that appear in the Libertadores – those that have at least 150 matches in the tournament –, of any nationality, Palmeiras is the club with the best average of goals: 1.86 goals scored per match (392 goals in 210 games), followed by Cruzeiro, with 1.84 (307 goals in 166 games), and River Plate, with 1.65 (616 goals in 373 games).

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram