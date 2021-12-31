Palmeiras: Salary weighs in the balance but Abel approves of hiring a “star” at Palmeiras

THE palm trees remains firm and strong with an eye on the transfer window and still wants to announce more news to strengthen the squad that will compete in the Club World Cup in early February. The team led by Abel Ferreira has a victorious base, but is aware that the much-desired competition needs “cards up its sleeve”, precisely in order not to repeat its recent failure.

Therefore, in addition to Rafael Navarro, Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba, who have already been confirmed in recent weeks, the alviverde board turned on the radar that wants to make an impact contract, who would come to be the starting point and would be 100% approved by the Portuguese coach, with a style of play and characteristics treated as important.

Therefore, the coach of Verdão gave the guarantee for Leila Pereira to remain firm in an onslaught by Philippe Coutinho, which is down at Barcelona and wants to return to Brazil. However, the current scenario for a finish is very difficult, even more so according to information in the Spanish press, the midfielder currently has the highest salary of the Spanish clubs, earning around 15 million euros a year, or R $95 million.

The positive side to increase the expectations of Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Flamengo, who are interested in the star, is that they are in a financial crisis., Catalans need to get rid of the high salary in order to register new athletes, respecting the Spanish league’s financial fair play rules. Thus, the amount received by the midfielder is unfeasible for the Brazilian reality, but must be readjusted.

In addition, the player’s side is also in favor, as he approved a return to his home country on a six-month World Cup loan, which takes place in Qatar, in November 2022. After losing space in the Brazilian team, he believes that he could be seen more closely by Tite, if he stood out in a club that fights for titles.