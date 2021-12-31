Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira lavish love on a helicopter ride

Actress Paolla Oliveira shared lovely photos with Diogo Nogueira in a helicopter and enchanted fans with such passion

before the end of the year Paolla Oliveira (39) and Diogo Nogueira (40) decided to take a romantic walk in the heights!

This Thursday, 30, the global actress shared photos with her loved one in a helicopter and delighted fans with photos of the moment full of passion.

“Wait there”, wrote Paolla Oliveira when she appeared smiling and stuck to Diogo Nogueira.

In the comments, netizens soon filled the couple with praise. “You are beautiful! What energy”, admired the fans. “What a couple show”, said others.

Also this Thursday, 30, Paolla Oliveira caught the attention of followers by sharing a photo renewing her tan with great beauty.

See Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira’s helicopter tour:

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Paolla Oliveira (@paollaoliveirareal)





