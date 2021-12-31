Pará makes an agreement with Cruzeiro and terminates the pre-contract after Luxembourg’s resignation

Right-back had signed with the Minas Gerais team less than a month ago and will now leave the club without even making his debut

Pará will no longer act for the cruise in 2021. Announced on December 9, after leaving the saints, the right-back entered into an agreement with the board and terminated the newly signed bond.

The reason, according to OTB, the company that advises the player, was the resignation of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in one of the first decisions of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s new administration. Pará wanted to work again with the coach, who ended up leaving Cruzeiro’s command this week.

“The OTB informs that it reached an agreement with Cruzeiro for the termination of the pre-contract that the lateral Pará signed with the club, on 12/04/2021”, informed the agency that takes care of Pará’s career.

“The athlete, who had refused other proposals, to return to work with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, chose to follow another path after the coach left the Minas Gerais team’s command”, he added.

Two-time champion of Libertadores (2011 with Santos and 2019 with Flamengo). Pará has advanced talks with another club and is expected to announce its destination in early 2022, according to OTB.

Meanwhile, Cruzeiro has been cleaning up its squad since the announcement of the arrival of Ronaldo “Fenômeno”. The former striker bought 90% of the club’s shares, which adhered to the SAF (Society Football Association) model, for R$ 400 million.

Ronaldo implemented a transition committee that reviews all signed Cruzeiro contracts. The group’s intention is to reduce two-thirds of the payroll, which will entail many cuts in the football department, the coaching staff and the squad.

Football director Alexandre Mattos, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and other members of the commission have already been dismissed from the club. Even the new reinforcements, the group to which Pará belonged, are not guaranteed. The players would cost R$ 2 million per month to Raposa, an amount considered unfeasible.