Paraná company wins bid to manufacture electronic voting machines for the 2024 elections

The contract value, according to the TSE, is R$ 1,179,662,728.72 for 176 thousand ballot boxes, in addition to other services and products.

The result of the bid was announced on December 27th.

The billionaire package also includes the supply of spare parts for the EU 2022 model urns, development of equipment models and basic software, warranty of manufactured urns, Application and Result media, project design for the packaging of machines, technical documents specification as well as training through firmware development kits.

Ballot boxes for the 2022 elections The equipment that will guarantee the exercise of the vote of the Brazilian population in 2022 was presented in Manaus on December 13th. The EU 2020 model is the first to look different from what voters have been used to since 1996.

In addition to the visual aspect, there are other changes:

Desk terminal with fully graphical screen, no physical keyboard, and touch-sensitive surface;

System on a Chip (SOC) processor, 18 times faster than the 2015 model;

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate battery: less maintenance costs because they don’t need to be recharged;

Pen-drive type application media, which brings greater logistical flexibility to TREs in the generation of media;

Expected battery life for the lifetime of the urn. The new electronic ballot box makes it even faster to identify the electorate. While one first person votes, another can be identified by the polling station.

This could increase the number of voters per section or shorten any queues.

The UE 2020 also has an improved keyboard, with keys with double contact factor. This allows the keyboard itself to report an error if there is a bad contact or a key with an intermittent short circuit.

The model will not be the only one for the 2022 elections. According to the TSE, around 225,000 ballot boxes of this type were acquired.