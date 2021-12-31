Paraná company wins TSE bid to manufacture electronic voting machines for the 2024 elections | Economy

The company Positivo Tecnologia, which is from Paraná, won the bidding process by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and will produce the electronic voting machines that will be used as of the 2024 elections.

The contract value, according to the TSE, is R$ 1,179,662,728.72 for 176 thousand ballot boxes, in addition to other services and products.

The result of the bid was announced on December 27th.

The billionaire package also includes the supply of spare parts for the EU 2022 model urns, development of equipment models and basic software, warranty of manufactured urns, Application and Result media, project design for the packaging of machines, technical documents specification as well as training through firmware development kits.

Ballot boxes for the 2022 elections

The equipment that will guarantee the exercise of the vote of the Brazilian population in 2022 was presented in Manaus on December 13th. The EU 2020 model is the first to look different from what voters have been used to since 1996.

In addition to the visual aspect, there are other changes:

Desk terminal with fully graphical screen, no physical keyboard, and touch-sensitive surface;

System on a Chip (SOC) processor, 18 times faster than the 2015 model;

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate battery: less maintenance costs because they don’t need to be recharged;

Pen-drive type application media, which brings greater logistical flexibility to TREs in the generation of media;

Expected battery life for the lifetime of the urn.

The new electronic ballot box makes it even faster to identify the electorate. While one first person votes, another can be identified by the polling station.

This could increase the number of voters per section or shorten any queues.

The UE 2020 also has an improved keyboard, with keys with double contact factor. This allows the keyboard itself to report an error if there is a bad contact or a key with an intermittent short circuit.

The model will not be the only one for the 2022 elections. According to the TSE, around 225,000 ballot boxes of this type were acquired.

Of the 577,125 urns that will be used, including the so-called contingency urns (used to replace those that present problems), around 73 thousand will be from the 2009 model, almost 118,000 will be from the 2010 model and another around 35 thousand will be from the 2011 model.

There will also be, as disclosed by the TSE, equipment from 2013 (30,142) and 2015 (95,885).

The electronic voting machine was implemented in Brazil in the 1996 municipal elections. Although there was no change in the appearance of the equipment, for 25 years, the technology used had changes in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 , 2013, 2015 and 2020.