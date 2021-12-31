Parties go to STF against MEC decision on vaccine requirement

The Sustainability Network and the PSOL are going to sue the STF (Supreme Federal Court) against the decision of the Ministry of Education that prohibits educational institutions linked to the federal government from requiring vaccination against covid-19 for participation in on-site activities. The order published today is signed by the minister of ministry, Milton Ribeiro.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that he will include the request in another action, already filed in the Court by the party. On the previous occasion, the party was attended by Supreme Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who suspended parts of an ordinance by the Ministry of Labor that prohibited companies from firing unvaccinated employees.

“There is already a decision by the STF on the constitutionality of the requirement for a vaccination passport and we must guarantee the administrative autonomy of federal universities, as provided for in the FC!”, he wrote on Twitter.

This prohibition of the MEC is not even part of the supervision hypotheses that fall to the Ministry. Universities are special regime autarchies or foundations governed by public law and cannot be controlled by the whims of the President. This measure is totally ILLEGAL! — Randolfe Rodrigues (@randolfeap) December 30, 2021

The president of PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, also announced his intention to activate the STF through social networks. On Twitter, he stressed that the decision of the Ministry of Education “affronts university autonomy and public health”.

WARNING THE @psol50 will file a lawsuit in the STF questioning the MEC ordinance that prohibits universities from charging proof of vaccination when returning from classroom in 2022. The ordinance affronts university autonomy and public health. It’s totally unconstitutional! — Juliano Medeiros (@julianopsol) December 30, 2021

Prohibition of educational institutions

The decision of the MEC, published today in the DOU (Official Gazette), says that “the requirement of proof of vaccination as an indirect means of inducing vaccination can only be established by law”. So, according to the ministry, this could not happen by decision of each institution.

“In the case of universities and federal institutes, as they are entities that are part of the federal public administration, the requirement can only be established by federal law”, says the text.

The order follows the position of the federal government on the subject. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and many of the ministers have already taken a stand against the requirement of proof of vaccination for other cases, such as boarding and disembarking at airports, and entry into commercial establishments.

In early December, Bolsonaro assured that he would “never” demand a “vaccination passport” and even spoke of a “vaccination lobby” when criticizing politicians who defend the requirement for certification.