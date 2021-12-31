Patrcia Abravanel on Silvio Santos’ return to SBT: ‘he’s coming back!’

Patrcia Abravanel and Carlos Alberto de Nbrega (photo: Divulgao/SBT)

Since the pandemic took over the world,



Silvio Santos



was totally absent from face-to-face commitments at his broadcaster, the



SBT



. Recently, there was even talk of selling the company, Silvio’s retirement, but Patrcia Abravanel, one of the daughters of the communicator, guaranteed that the father would return to work.

Participating in the program





Our Square





, which airs this Thursday (12/30), Silvio’s daughter number 4 spoke with



Carlos Alberto



de Nbrega about his father’s connection with SBT. It all started with a speech by the presenter, recalling a story he lived with his friend Silvio.

“34 years and 9 months ago your father joined my first SBT show, he sat down next to me and I was scared because his father never joined anyone’s show until today. And he made the biggest declaration of love and affection that a friend can make to another and I owed it to him, because today I’m the one who’s going to talk to you, “said Nbrega to Patrcia.

Commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlos said that he stopped watching the reruns broadcast by the station, as they were all withdrawn from in-person activities. “When your father stopped, when we all stopped, I’ll confess one thing to you: I stopped watching our reruns. I got depressed and stopped watching the program”, revealed the commander of Praça. Carlos Alberto, then, tore up his praise. to Patrcia, who replaced her father in several programs on the grid:

de Nbrega



he added: “You command, you present the most important and longest-running program on Brazilian TV, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times.” Patrcia interrupted Carlos and said: “Still, guys. He will come back!”. “He will come back! If you let him, because you’re too good,” countered Carlos.

“No, he’s coming back! I want him to come back, I’m only covering him during this period”, explained Silvio’s daughter, who told about the challenge of replacing her father, who gave life to SBT and commanded the house’s programs in a unique way .