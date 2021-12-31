Patrcia Abravanel on Silvio Santos’ return to SBT: ‘he’s coming back!’

Since the pandemic took over the world,
was totally absent from face-to-face commitments at his broadcaster, the
. Recently, there was even talk of selling the company, Silvio’s retirement, but Patrcia Abravanel, one of the daughters of the communicator, guaranteed that the father would return to work.
Participating in the program
, which airs this Thursday (12/30), Silvio’s daughter number 4 spoke with
de Nbrega about his father’s connection with SBT. It all started with a speech by the presenter, recalling a story he lived with his friend Silvio.
“34 years and 9 months ago your father joined my first SBT show, he sat down next to me and I was scared because his father never joined anyone’s show until today. And he made the biggest declaration of love and affection that a friend can make to another and I owed it to him, because today I’m the one who’s going to talk to you, “said Nbrega to Patrcia.
Commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlos said that he stopped watching the reruns broadcast by the station, as they were all withdrawn from in-person activities. “When your father stopped, when we all stopped, I’ll confess one thing to you: I stopped watching our reruns. I got depressed and stopped watching the program”, revealed the commander of Praça. Carlos Alberto, then, tore up his praise. to Patrcia, who replaced her father in several programs on the grid:
Because of you I don’t leave the house on Sundays and I don’t watch anything else, I watch your entire program, because I see how much you struggled, how much you cried, how much you beat to get where you got. You weren’t ‘inexperienced’ at first, then you became a hope, you won a newcomer award and today you are a reality
he added: “You command, you present the most important and longest-running program on Brazilian TV, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times.” Patrcia interrupted Carlos and said: “Still, guys. He will come back!”. “He will come back! If you let him, because you’re too good,” countered Carlos.
“No, he’s coming back! I want him to come back, I’m only covering him during this period”, explained Silvio’s daughter, who told about the challenge of replacing her father, who gave life to SBT and commanded the house’s programs in a unique way .
On the first day, I was crying my eyes out because I didn’t want to, I wanted to see Silvio Santos on Sunday. %u2018I don’t want to see Patrcia, I want to see Silvio Santos%u2019. So I suffered, %u2018I want my father here, not doing his show, I want him%u2019. And the entire audience was with this: ‘I don’t want to see Patricia, I want to see Silvio’. But the moment I saw a little piece of him, being his daughter, I saw that the public welcomed me.
