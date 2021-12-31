Patricia Abravanel says Silvio Santos will resume program on SBT· TV News

Patricia Abravanel said that Silvio Santos will resume command of his Sunday program on SBT. The presenter of Vem Pra Cá countered a position taken by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and stated that the veteran will return to the station’s stages.

“I don’t want to compare with anyone, but you are a star. You command, you present the most important and oldest program on Brazilian TV, because your father was the greatest communicator of all times”, said Nóbrega, in an interview that will be aired this Thursday (30) at the attraction A Praça É Nossa.

Patricia interrupted the presenter and warned: “It still is, guys. He’s coming back!” “I want him to come back, I’m only covering him during this period,” said the heiress during the comedy’s year-end special, without specifying the date of her father’s return.

At the attraction, the communicator commented on the charges she receives for being the daughter of Silvio Santos and the challenge of running her father’s program, which she took on last October.

“I know the doors were already open for me, much easier than anyone else for being a daughter. But also for being a daughter, [existe] that charge and people didn’t believe it [no meu trabalho], I didn’t even call and I went on my way. Now, being in the Silvio Santos Program, I think it’s even easier, because replacing the irreplaceable is impossible,” stated Patricia.

“When I saw my father’s smile, his pride and relief. He said: ‘Oh, I’m glad you’re there, I’m glad it worked.’ stay there, but when you want to go, it’s your program.’ There are times when he calls and says: ‘I’ll go, but will Patricia be there? So, if I don’t go, she’ll be there, right?'” , completed the presenter.