Pedro Lourenço confirms lunch with Ronaldo on Cruzeiro’s anniversary – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Lourenço will meet Ronaldo next Sunday

The main sponsor and symbol of Cruzeiro supporter, Pedro Loureço confirmed that he will meet Ronaldo, the club’s majority partner, next Sunday (2), the date of his heavenly birthday. The owner of BH Supermarkets claimed to have accepted an invitation to a lunch with “Phenomeno”.

In contact with journalist Álvaro Damião, from Radio Itatiaia, Pedro Lourenço said: “Of course I will. I’m going because it’s Cruzeiro’s birthday, because we have a very strong connection. I wouldn’t deny having lunch with Ronaldo at a time like this.”

Pedrinho BH, as he is affectionately called, is in Capitólio, in the interior of Minas, for a period of rest this end of the year.

birthday schedule

On the day of the celebration of the 101 years of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenômeno will start the morning with a meeting, in person, at Toca da Raposa II, with partner fans of the Diamond category. At 11am, a live with members from other categories is scheduled.

