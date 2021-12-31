Pedro Sampaio donates concert fee to flood victims in Bahia

Singer Pedro Sampaio, 24, announced that he has donated 100% of the cash for a concert held in Barra Grande, Bahia, to victims of heavy floods in the south of the state.

In his social media profile, the famous man spoke about the donation and said that he felt in his heart that this was the right thing to do. According to the artist, the population of Bahia is going through a very delicate situation and, at this moment, any help is welcome.

“Guys, it’s the following: I arrived in Barra Grande, Bahia, to do my show and here it is very close to several regions very affected by the rains in Bahia, a very delicate situation. I felt in my heart that I should do this. The profit of the cache [da apresentação] here in Barra Grande, 100% will be earmarked for victims of the rains. So I feel my heart lightens to go on stage. It is the right thing to do and at this moment any help is welcome,” he declared.

That’s about it! Pedro Sampaio donated one hundred percent of the profit from his paycheck from yesterday’s show in Barra Grande to victims affected by the floods in Bahia. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bMIIMJHLzJ — The Pedro Sampaio (@thepedrosampaio) December 29, 2021

Since heavy rains began to hit several cities in southern Bahia, celebrities have joined forces to collect donations.

Personalities such as digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, singer Wesley Safadão and dancer Lore Improta announced donations.

Other names like Ivete Sangalo, Rafa Kalimann and Gil do Vigor also used social media to share information about how to help the population. The digital influencer Whindersson Nunes said that he will make an auction with personal objects and the amounts collected will be reverted to donations.

Rain leaves dead and homeless

The south of Bahia has been hit by heavy rains in recent days, leaving 21 dead and around 77,000 people who have had to flee their homes — 34,163 of them are homeless and need government assistance to find temporary housing. According to the Civil Defense, more than 470 thousand people were affected by the storms, which left 358 people injured.

There are already 136 cities in emergency situations — equivalent to 30% of the municipalities in Bahia. There were 17 thousand new cases of displaced or homeless people in the last 24 hours — in the previous survey, released on Monday (27) in the afternoon, the Civil Defense had counted 60 thousand people in these conditions.

There is a risk of new floods in at least four municipalities in the southern region of the state, as warned today by the state’s Fire Department. Itambé, Canavieiras, Mascote and Cândido Sales must be reached by opening the floodgates of a dam in Minas Gerais.