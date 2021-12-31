Peruvians receive 2022 with flowers, eggs and dolls burning – 12/29/2021

Bathed in flowers and burning dolls with the faces of the most detested personalities — such as Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and opposition leader Keiko Fujimori — Peruvians will welcome the year 2022.

Dozens of people line up to perform the ritual of bathing in flowers at the traditional fair in Los Deseos, where 20 “yatiris” (Aymara doctors and healers from Peru and Bolivia) pass yellow flowers, condor feathers and ostrich eggs over their bodies. to start the new year.

“With the baths, people increase their aura and energy to start the year well,” explains Lidia Cortez, coordinator of the Feira de los Deseos, which takes place in Manco Cápac square, in Lima, to AFP.

Keeping a physical distance and wearing a mask, as required by the protocols imposed to contain the covid-19, the healers begin the session by whipping the heads of the faithful with yellow flowers, like eyelashes that expel evil spirits.

Afterwards, the yatiris pass condor feathers and ostrich eggs over the bodies of their customers to complete the Andean ritual.

The session lasts 10 minutes and costs 20 soles (about five dollars), which believers pay to feel like a “new” person.

Health

Dolls with the image of Pedro Castillo Image: Ernesto Benavides/AFP

“People are asking for health in these times of covid and plenty for next year,” adds Cortez in an Andean outfit.

Among the yatiris are Bolivian Vicky Hanco and Maribel Acarapi, dressed in typical costumes from the city of Potosí.

“I asked for work, health in this situation of pandemic and love”, says Brigitte Garcés, 24, after taking a shower.

Peru has accumulated more than two million covid-19 cases and more than 202,000 deaths since March 2020.

Healers are also dedicated to earning a few coins by predicting the future.

The reading of the future is made with coca leaves, the mythical Andean plant from the times of the Inca empire and to which invigorating properties are attributed.

As part of the business, they sell “alasitas”, miniature objects that symbolize the purchaser’s wishes. These miniatures cost five soles (about $1.2).

Among the most popular desires are to have a home, be in good health, and get married. Healers ask to wait in faith for a period of up to 12 months for their wish to come true.

burn the most hated

Former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori’s doll Image: AFP

The burning of puppets is one of the biggest traditions at the end of the year, especially in popular neighborhoods.

Dolls with the faces of President Pedro Castillo, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will be burned as part of the year’s traditional farewell festivities.

Castillo wears the presidential sash and his typical cajamarca hat. It is the best seller in the malls of Lima, priced at 15 soles (US$3.7).

“People are outraged at Castillo, he lacks a lot to be president,” says 60-year-old businessman Fredy Sánchez, in Lima’s historic center.

About 30% of Peruvians would burn a Castillo doll and 19% a Fujimori doll, according to a Datum survey carried out between 4 and 7 December.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is depicted dressed in a blue suit and holding a sign with the words “I’m not a dictator, but sometimes I become one.”

“I’m going to buy a Maduro piñata to vent because I’m not in Venezuela,” says 31-year-old Venezuelan migrant Carlos Nava.