Pfizer Vaccine Rarely Causes Serious Adverse Event in Children, CDC Report Says | Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US health agency, released this Thursday (30) a report on adverse events from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.

According to the researchers, serious adverse events in children aged 5 to 11 years who received the Pfizer vaccine were rare.. The country has already applied more than eight million doses of the immunizing agent in children in this age group.

The CDC analyzed data from 42,504 children. According to the agency, the most common adverse events were: injection site pain, fatigue or headache, especially after the second dose. About 13% of children had fever after the second injection.

“Until the moment, myocarditis in children aged 5 to 11 years seems rare. 11 cases have been reported. Of these, seven have recovered and four were recovering at the time of the report,” said the CDC.

Two deaths were reported after vaccination. The CDC explained that the two children had chronic medical conditions and that no data were found to suggest a causal association between death and vaccination.

Parents and physicians have also reported cases of incorrect doses – Pfizer’s pediatric dose is different from the dose given in children over 12 years of age. The CDC said these problems “were not unexpected” and that the children had no problems afterwards.

The American Center emphasizes that parents and guardians of children aged 5 to 11 must be informed that Local and systemic reactions are expected after vaccination and are more common after the second dose.

Children’s hospitalization soars in the US

In just a few weeks, omicron has already triggered thousands of new Covid-19 hospitalizations of children in the United States, raising concerns about the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 amid the new spike in coronavirus cases.

Between December 21 and December 27, the seven-day average of daily hospitalizations for children rose more than 58% nationally to 334, compared with a high of 19% for all age groups, according to data from the Center for Control and Prevention of US Diseases (CDC).

Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under the age of 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Among young children, vaccination rates are much lower than in other age groups, as some families are hesitant to submit their younger members to a new vaccine.