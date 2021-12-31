PlayStation Announces PS Plus Games January 2022

Plus news for the beginning of next year!

The year is ending, but the arrival of 2022 continues to bring news to users of PlayStation. Sony announced today (29), through the console’s official blog, which titles will be available on PS Plus in January of next year. To get 2022 off to a good start, the three games now are Character 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and deep rock galactic.

Learn more about each of these games below:

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4

In the game muse in Person 5, players are introduced to a new story starring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic journey across Japan. In the plot, the characters’ summer vacations are interrupted by a distorted reality that begins to corrupt cities — and force the heroes to save the day again through explosive combat and redeeming the hearts of those involved in the sudden crisis.

Dirt 5 | PS4 & PS5

In Dirt 5, the player will have the chance to conquer incredible routes and drive iconic cars in a huge off-road experience. From career racing to four-player co-op, online multiplayer and more, there’s no shortage of modes to explore paths covered in snow, ice or sand. There are more than 70 routes in 10 different places in the world, taking the player through roads full of adventure.

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5

deep rock galactic it is a first person shooter Cooperative that can be played with up to four players. In the game, the player will encounter Space Dwarves, environments that can be completely destroyed, procedurally generated caves and endless hordes of alien monsters. Your goal is to explore, dig and fight your way through enemies while collecting valuable resources — but surviving in the most hostile places in the galaxy will take a lot of teamwork.

Leaving Plus

It is worth remembering that, with the arrival of the new Plus games on the day January 4th, previous games will no longer be available. Thus, service subscribers have up to the day January 3rd to add Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Deadly Shell the library. Also, PS VR games The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and until you fall they will also only be available until the 3rd.

What did you think of the news? Which game were you most excited about? Comment here!

See too: