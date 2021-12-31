Podolski ends his honeymoon with Flamengo and Pin Paulo Sousa before his time: “Fooled everyone”

A naturalized German soccer star, who was seen wearing the red-black cloak on the web, disapproves of coach Paulo Sousa’s conduct in leaving “Polaca” position on the eve of the recap for the Qatar Cup

The departure of Paulo Sousa from the command of the Polish national team to command the Flamengo in 2022 it continues to be controversial in European territory. After striker Robert Lewandowski was “shocked” by the mentor’s decision, it was the turn of Lukas Podolski, 2014 World Cup champion with Germany, to publicly criticize the red-black coach.

Xodó da Nação after the conquest with Germany – he appeared several times with the red-black cloak on social networks -, Podolski declared that the Portuguese coach did not act correctly with the Poles, demonstrating an inappropriate behavior. It is worth mentioning that the striker was naturalized German, but was born in neighboring Poland.

“Paulo Sousa deceived and disappointed everyone. Poland, where so many love sports and are crazy about football. A country that dreams of the World Cup. Very bad behavior.”, published Podolski on his official Twitter account.

Podolski also completed sending a message to the Polish national team: “Show everyone that it was a big mistake on his part and reach the spot in Qatar’s World Cup qualifiers.” Poland will play in the European repechage next year – they face Russia and, if they win, they will face the winner of the clash between Sweden and the Czech Republic.

In his speech after signing a relationship with Flamengo, Paulo Sousa said that he came to Rio de Janeiro and accepted the invitation “for the greatness of the club”, in addition to the “constant ambition that the team has to win. The tendency is for the club to officially take over from January 10th.