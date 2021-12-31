Pope cancels traditional New Year’s visit to crib in measure against proliferation of Covid-19 | World

Pope Francis canceled his traditional New Year’s visit to the manger in St. Peter’s Square due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus among the gathered crowd, the Vatican reported on Thursday (30).

The pontiff is usually received by the faithful when he visits the crib on December 31, after presiding over the New Year’s Eve ceremony and singing the Te Deum prayer.

But the Vatican said in a note to its agenda that “the event will not happen, to avoid crowding and the risks of contagion from Covid-19”.

Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, where the Christmas ceremony celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI is expected to gather thousands this Saturday — Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Francis, 85 years old, celebrated his weekly general audience on Wednesday, as is common in the Paul VI salon of the Vatican, with masks and social distance.

Like every country in Europe, Italy – and by extension the tiny state of Vatican City – is facing an increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the new omicron variant.

