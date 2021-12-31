Porto Alegre Food Surveillance says that restaurant where customers would have found cockroaches has ‘excellent sanitary control’ | Rio Grande do Sul

The Food Surveillance team, from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Porto Alegre, found no evidence of pests in the KFC fast-food chain unit, at the Iguatemi shopping mall, in an inspection carried out this Thursday (30) .

The place was subject to inspection after the public servant Carlo Felipe Sardi, 54, claimed to have bitten a cockroach in a snack last Monday (27).

“The place was inspected very carefully and not [se] found no clue. Including an excellent quality of hygienic and sanitary control. Clean, organized store, attractive chemical and environmental control, well-packaged food. It was possible to observe very well what I had from one day to the next, and they are in excellent quality. There is no way to point out problems”, says the head of the inspection nucleus Nayara Bottini.

KFC Brazil told g1 that all recommendations from health surveillance and other bodies are followed and that all restaurants undergo constant audits. At the store in question, the last was held on December 10th, and the last fumigation, on the 22nd.

“In 29 years of operation in Brazil, with 37,000 orders/day (+ 1.1MM/month), this was the first complaint of its kind registered in one of our units”, he said, in a note. (Read the full text below)

In addition, according to KFC, the unit activated the protocols to verify the facts, which included a visit by the Technical Responsible for Quality, an internal and an external audit. On Wednesday afternoon (29), NSF International, an independent organization, carried out a new audit of food safety and again found nothing out of the ordinary.

“The restaurant […] it is up to date with the standards of good manufacturing practices required by Anvisa, in addition to having a specialized technical team made up of nutritionists, who work with a focus on training and periodic checks of the processes and documentation required in loco”, says the company.

The case began to reverberate soon after the public servant’s niece, Júlia Penha, published images on social networks of the snack and of a cockroach on top of it.

“The purpose of the posts, above all, was to draw the attention of the public, so that they don’t go through the same experience I had, and the inspection bodies”, points out Carlo.

He describes how he was eating the potatoes and sandwich when, as he took a bite, he felt what he thought was a piece of chicken fall out of his mouth.

“The cockroach was not in the fries, as these came loose, served alongside the sandwich. And, given the size of the animal, whole, it would be impossible not to see it and I, even more, to bite it”, he describes.

According to the head of the Food Surveillance sector, from the images, the insect is more similar to a sewage cockroach, larger, than to environmental pests.

“Having had one does not mean that it has an infestation”, he maintains.

Out of respect for all consumers and fans of the brand, KFC Brasil is going to publicly detail what happened in one of its stores, located in a shopping mall in Porto Alegre, in which a consumer supposedly found an insect in his snack. First, it is important to emphasize that we are committed and are the main stakeholders in clarifying the facts.

We strictly follow all the recommendations of the health surveillance and other competent bodies.

In 29 years of operation in Brazil, with 37,000 orders/day (+ 1.1MM/month), this was the first complaint of its kind registered in one of our units.

In addition, as soon as the complaint was filed in loco, the unit activated the verification protocols to verify the facts, which included a visit by the Technical Responsible for Quality, an internal and an external audit. On Wednesday afternoon (December 29), NSF International, an independent organization with over 77 years in the market, carried out a new Food safety audit and found again that nothing out of the standard was identified, as follows:

“Clean store, organized and with up-to-date documentation”

In the audit there was no evidence of the presence of pests.

The KFC restaurant located in the Iguatemi mall Porto Alegre it is up to date with the standards of good manufacturing practices required by ANVISA, in addition to having a specialized technical team composed of nutritionists who work with a focus on training and periodic checks of the processes and documentation required in loco.