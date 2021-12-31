Porto Alegre records first death from H3N2 Influenza

The Health Department of Porto Alegre confirmed, this Thursday, the first death diagnosed with severe acute respiratory syndrome with confirmation for Influenza H3N2. According to the folder, the death occurred on the 20th, but the result by laboratory test occurred in the early afternoon of yesterday. The Secretariat did not release information about the victim.

During the month of December, Porto Alegre had 45 confirmed results for Influenza H3N2 in residents of the Capital. There were no cases in the other months of the year. Of the total, 13 had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). In addition to the patient who died, five have already been discharged and seven are still hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

In Rio Grande do Sul, accumulated is 105 cases, according to the most recent state bulletin released last Tuesday. In the balance, laboratory confirmed cases were reported in 25 cities in Rio Grande do Sul. THE first death as a result of Influenza this year in RS occurred on December 22nd. The 67-year-old victim was a resident of São Francisco de Paula.

With the new cases, the city reiterates the importance of people who are part of priority groups for vaccination to seek health facilities to receive the dose. The vaccine is available this Thursday during the opening hours of health facilities and on Friday, 31, until noon at all clinics. Check the addresses on this link.

The priority groups with the goal counted are children over five years old, pregnant women, health workers, postpartum women, people with disabilities, people with comorbidities, security forces, teachers, indigenous people and the elderly. The Secretariat highlighted that the goal in the Capital in 2021 was only achieved in the elderly and indigenous groups.

The vaccine is offered, however, to all people over six months of age, with no age limit. There is no need for a minimum 14-day interval between doses of flu vaccine and Covid-19.

The measures to prevent contamination are the same as those recommended for coronavirus: use of masks, interpersonal distance, room ventilation and flu vaccination.





