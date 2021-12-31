Porto beat Benfica again in the first game since the resignation of Jorge Jesus

One week after the match that led to the resignation of Jorge Jesus, for the Cup of Portugal, Harbor and Benfica they faced each other again this Thursday (30), this time for the Portuguese Championship, and the result was the same.

In direct confrontation for the top positions in the 16th round, the Dragons beat the Incarnate 3-1 and resumed the lead with the same score as the sporting, but getting the better of goal difference.

Port in advantage

Just like last week, the game at Estádio do Dragão began with the home team’s dominance. In a moment of greatest inspiration, Porto opened 2-0 with goals from Fábio Vieira (in the 34th minute) and the Brazilian Pepê (in the 37th minute) and put himself in a position to beat his rival again.

From heaven to hell

Needing to react quickly, Benfica opened the scoreboard in the second minute of the final stage. After counterattack, Yaremchuk received Rafa’s perfect low cross from the right and added a free-kick to close the gap.

The joy lasted less than three minutes. Shortly after the ball, the left-back André Almeida committed a hard foul on Otávio, received his second yellow card of the match and ended up expelled from the field.

opponent thanks

With one more player, Porto regained control of the match and scored again in the 23rd minute with Taremi. The Iranian received it from Vitinha and played on the way out of Vlachodimos to close the scoreboard at Estádio do Dragão by 3-1.

Table status

The result leaves Porto in the leadership of the Portuguese Championship with the same 44 points of the vice-leader Sporting, but with big advantage on goal difference (32 to 23).

On the other side, Benfica is on the 3rd position with 37 points and loses a golden chance of gaining strength in the dispute for the national title.

upcoming games

The teams will only return to the field next year. On the 8th (Saturday), Porto will visit the Estoril. On the 9th (Sunday), Benfica receives the Ferreira’s Palace. Both games for the Portuguese Championship will have Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

GOALS: Fábio Vieira, Pepê and Taremi (Porto); Yaremchuk (Benfica)

HARBOR: Diogo Costa; João Mário (Manafá) (Corona), Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso and Sanusi; Uribe, Vitinha, Otávio and Pepê (Francisco Conceição); Fábio Vieira (Sérgio Oliveira) and Taremi (Toni Martínez). Technician: Sérgio Conceição

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Morato, Vertonghen and André Almeida; Weigl, João Mário (Pizzi), Rafa (Taarabt) and Everton Cebolinha (Diogo Gonçalves); Yaremchuk (Lazaro) and Gonçalo Ramos (Seferovic). Technician: Nelson Veríssimo