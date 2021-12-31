Pouso-alegrenses retreat at the end of the year, Ubatuba registers flooding in Praia Grande and waterspout in Itamambuca

Streets near Praia Grande were flooded (Photo: Verônica Oliveira / Social Networks)

Retreat of many people from Alegrés at the end of the year, the city of Ubatuba (SP) registered flooding and even a waterspout in the afternoon of this Thursday (30th).

Several streets were flooded near Praia Grande, the most sought after point by the pouso-alegrenses. Cars had to be removed from the street, and from inside garages with risk of flooding.

Streets near Praia Grande were flooded (Photo: Verônica Oliveira / Social Networks)

Streets near Praia Grande were flooded (Photo: Verônica Oliveira / Social Networks)



At Praia de Itamambuca, which is north of Ubatuba, a waterspout was recorded at around 4:30 pm: “It looked like a tornado in the water. We were scared because the kiosk was open and there were bathers on the beach, but the wind was concentrated in the sea and did not reach us”, said Natali Paola, who works at a kiosk.

Waterspout in Itamambuca (Photo: Natali Paola/Personal Archive)

According to the meteorologist at the Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies (Cpetec), Diogo Arsego, what happened was a storm: “What happened was a waterspout. Water is pulled from the sea into the cloud by the force of the funnel-shaped wind. Generally, it takes place at sea and poses less risk to bathers, but it is recommended that, when people see a waterspout, they leave the sea”, explains Arsego.

According to Civil Defense, there were no serious events. It is worth remembering that the Civil Defense of São Paulo issued an alert of heavy rains with winds for the Paraíba Valley and the north coast (where Ubatuba is located). The risk runs until January 2nd.