PS PLUS January 2022: Sony releases games

Persona 5 Strikers

Immerse yourself in the stylish world of persona, in an all-new story with the Phantom Thieves, as they embark on an epic journey through Japan. Summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn, with the emergence of a distorted reality that takes you to an epic story where you can fight the corruption that plagues cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you uncover the truth and rescue the hearts of those trapped in the center of the crisis!

deep rock galactic

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring tough space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedure-generated caves and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Team up for coDeep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player cooperative FPS* that includes tough-as-nails space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, process-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

Team up to dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You’ll need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!

DIRTY 5

Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic list of cars in an expanded off-road racing experience. Unleash yourself in the most daring off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded career, four-player split screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and much more.

Blast a trail across global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks and GT heroes. Race more than 70 routes in 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River to Norway’s northern lights.

Last chance to download PlayStation Plus games for December

Remember, you have until Monday, January 3rd, to add Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains, and Mortal Shell to your game library, in addition to the three PS VR** bonus games: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall.

