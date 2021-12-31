PSB summit gets angry with Lula and opens negotiations with PDT de Ciro – Politics

Dear reader,

Faced with the impasse to close an alliance with the PT in states defined as “crown jewels”, the dome of the PSB decided to make a parallel move. Want to join the former governor Geraldo Alckmin, but can now offer it as a “dowry” to Ciro Gomes’ PDT. PSB leaders sought out the Petista command and scheduled lunch for next week, in São Paulo, in an attempt to open a new negotiation channel.

Without a party since he left the tucans ranks, on the 15th, Alckmin prefers to join the PSB and be vice-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s slate at Palácio do Planalto, in 2022. But, as each week a problem arises, both he and the leaders of the acronym left in search of alternatives.

The idea is to give the PT an ultimatum and show that socialists are not willing to give up their own candidacies in states like São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, for example. In conversations, beckon to the possibility of setting up a federation and marrying the past role with the PDT, the PV and the Rede until the 2026 elections. Founder of the Network, former minister Marina Silva, who suffered defeats in the last three presidential disputes, has been getting closer to Ciro, although she hates the marketer of the campaign, João Santana, author of an aggressive strategy against it in the not-too-distant past.

The PSB movement is viewed with skepticism by PT members, for whom everything is nothing more than a stage game by the party president’s group, Carlos Siqueira, to enhance the pass. Siqueira has been making harsh statements since the last meeting with Lula, 11 days ago. He said, for example, that the PT needs to decide whether its objective is “to form a broad front” to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and elect Lula, or whether it is to “dispute the governments in the States” and treat as an adversary those who can be his main ally.

“This deal between the PSB and the PT cannot work out, even because Lula, with 46% (of voting intentions), he thinks he already has his hand on the cup,” he told the state the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi. “We are going to talk. I think the PSB has much more affinities with the PDT.”

It is not yet clear what role Alckmin would play in such an arrangement. Reason: there is, behind the scenes, strong pressure from the PDT’s bench of federal deputies for Ciro to give up his candidacy to succeed Bolsonaro, if he doesn’t manage to take off by March. The former minister is facing difficulties in showing himself to be competitive in the third way, especially after the entry of former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) in the presidential race.

‘INDESISTIBLE’. Behind closed doors, PDT lawmakers observe that, instead of having its own candidate for Planalto, the party should prioritize the distribution of resources to competitors to the Chamber. The size of the bench influences the division of the electoral fund between the parties.

“I don’t know what the PSB will want, but Ciro doesn’t give up and I’m ‘indesistible’ too. In order not to have this tititi anymore, I want to make it clear: we are not spending all this money on João Santana for nothing”, said Lupi.

To curb the increase in speculation about Ciro’s withdrawal, especially after the Federal Police operation that targeted him, the PDT summit decided to create a political fact.

In an anticipated strategy, the party will pre-launch Ciro’s candidacy, in Brasília, on January 21, 2022. In the act, the PDT will present the new brand of the campaign, which intends to transform the brawler and explosive style of the former minister in active election. A day later, on January 22, the party will honor former governor Leonel Brizola, who would turn 100 on the date.

STAND. The PDT needs a strong platform for Ciro in São Paulo and is also talking to Guilherme Boulos, from PSOL, a party that has always opposed Alckmin. It can support you in the dispute to Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The former governor and Ciro, in turn, get along very well and have a regional affinity: the two are from Pindamonhangaba, a city in the interior of São Paulo. An alliance for Alckmin to be runner-up on this ticket, however, is considered difficult.

The former toucan has also been invited to join Solidarity, the PSD of former minister Gilberto Kassab, União Brasil and the PDT itself, but he continues to prefer the PSB. However, the obstacles to the formation of a federation of parties with the PT – a marriage that needs to last at least four years – have hindered the progress of negotiations.

By offering Alckmin as Lula’s deputy, the PSB demanded the PT’s support of its candidates for the governments of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul and Acre. The PT members do not accept this agreement. They assess that, for the first time, the PT has chances to defeat the PSDB in the Bandeirantes race, with Fernando Haddad. Irritated by the demands of Siqueira’s group, the PT leadership also decided to stretch the rope and launch Senator Humberto Costa into the Pernambuco government.

“Brazil cannot be submissive to personal wills”, argued former São Paulo governor Márcio França, a friend of Alckmin’s and pre-candidate of the PSB to Bandeirantes. In practice, the alliance between the PT and the PSB to assemble the double of Lula’s dreams has now been compared to a strategy game. It is a battle in which everyone wants to conquer territories. “But we need to put the party gears together”, warned França.