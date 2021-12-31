Pupetta Maresca, Camorra’s first female clan leader, dies

Assunta “Pupetta” Maresca, the first woman recognized as the leader of a Camorra mafia clan, died this Thursday (30th).

Maresca died at his home in Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples, birthplace of one of Italy’s most famous criminal groups.

She was the widow of mob leader Pasquale Simonetti, better known as “Pascalone e’ Nola”, murdered in July 1955. In October of that same year, Pupetta, who was six months pregnant, killed Antonio Esposito, her best man and had as mastermind of her husband’s murder.

Sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison, she gave birth to her first child in jail and was pardoned after a decade in prison. In 1967, he was the protagonist of a film inspired by his own life, “Delitto a Posillipo”, by Renato Parravicini.

Pupetta was also accused of masterminding the assassination of Ciro Galli, a trusted man of Raffaele Cutolo, the powerful leader of the “New Organized Camorra” (NCO), a group that sought to unify the Neapolitan mafia under his power.

In February 1982, in the midst of war between the NCO and the rival Nova Familia faction, Pupetta called a press conference to openly threaten Cutolo. “If by ‘New Family’ is meant all people against this man’s superpower [Cutolo], so I consider myself affiliated with this organization,” she said at the time.

The troubled life of the mobster was also the subject of a miniseries starring Manuela Arcuri, “Pupetta – Il coraggio e la passione”.



