put an end to the infestation on the children’s heads

Taking care of your children’s heads can be a big difficulty during the day to day. So if you’ve already tried different methods without success, don’t worry. This Thursday, December 30, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, you will learn how to quickly combat this problem through a homemade mix to eliminate lice.

In addition to the nuisance and embarrassment, these insects can be a real headache for children and their caregivers. So don’t wait any longer to test the homemade mix to eliminate lice. In just one application, you will learn more about it.

Homemade mix to eliminate lice with vinegar

First, one of the homemade mixtures to eliminate this type of insect is to wash your hair with a mixture of apple cider vinegar and warm water. After applying directly to the hair, you will need to leave it covered with a cap for 30 minutes.

Then finish with a regular wash and finish the process with a fine-tooth comb to see the head completely clean. So, by repeating the method a few times, you will not only eliminate the insects that are already in your head, you will also act as a preventive means.

Essential oil blend

Another alternative that works excellently is through essential oils. So combine 50ml of coconut oil, 2 drops of tea tree essential oil, 2 drops of fennel essential oil and 50ml of apple cider vinegar. After integrating the elements, apply directly to the scalp and wait 20 minutes.

Finally, wash your hair with shampoo and finish the process using a fine-tooth comb very carefully. In just a few minutes you will be rid of these small but terrifying insects. Certainly the heads of the little ones will be grateful to be rid of this inconvenience.

Final tips

Lastly, if you have already tested the homemade mix to eliminate lice, don’t forget to wash your clothes with hot water to eliminate any possible traces of the infestation. Finally, for greater success rates, you should repeat the process after 9 days to remove the nits that for some reason have been lodged somewhere.

