Putin promises Biden to break if sanctions take place for Ukraine crisis – International

the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, warned the American Joe Biden that new sanctions could lead to the breakdown of relations between Russia and the US, calling them a “colossal error”. The statements were made on Thursday, 30, during a 50-minute phone call, in which the two discussed the crisis in Ukraine. After the call, a Kremlin adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Russia was satisfied with the “security guarantees” demanded by Moscow.

At the White House, a senior official said Biden had told Putin that the US was “ready to respond” to a possible offensive in Ukraine. It was not clear whether this response would happen in economic or military terms, although the American has ruled out sending troops to the region.

Tension between Russia and the West grows as Moscow gathers tens of thousands of soldiers on the Russian border. Ukraine. The US and its NATO and G-7 allies fear the move could be the start of an invasion and have promised heavy sanctions if it does. Moscow denies plans to attack Ukraine.

According to the White House, Biden’s intention was to reinforce, in the phone call, that there was still a diplomatic path to overcome the crisis, although Putin had ordered the deployment of 100,000 soldiers to the region in the last two months.

distrust

The call, which was requested by the Kremlin, comes as US and Russian officials prepare for Jan. 10 meetings in Geneva. The White House has said Biden and Putin are unlikely to participate in upcoming talks. Ukraine had already been the subject of debate between the two in a videoconference earlier this month.

“We are in a moment of crisis, and it has been a few weeks now, due to the growth of the Russia, and it will take a high level of engagement to resolve this and find a way to slow down,” said one US official on condition of anonymity.

Russia fears Ukraine joining NATO and calls for an end to the expansion of the military alliance in regions close to its borders. The Russian chancellery has already warned that the entry of Ukraine and Georgia could lead to a military conflict. The US and Europe refuse to offer the guarantees Putin demands. /AP, AFP, REUTERS and NYT