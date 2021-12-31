Quoted by Corinthians, Cavani has already stopped at Cssio in the first duel with the goalkeeper; see video

Corinthians’ main target for the center forward position, Edinson Cavani has already had the experience of facing some players from Timão’s current squad in his career. A passage that draws a lot of attention, however, took place when he and goalkeeper Cássio were still playing in U-20 tournaments..

In 2007, the current Manchester United striker was leading Uruguay in the category’s South American Championship, while the current number 12 of Timão was Brazil’s goalkeeper in the dispute, held in Paraguay. The big name of that team, in theory, was Alexandre Pato, recently world champion with the shirt of Internacional.

In the duel between the two teams, for the final stage of the competition, Brazil managed to be much superior and opened 3-0 in the first half, with goals scored by David Braz, Pato and Kagelmacher (against). Uruguay, who had reversed a 1-3 against Argentina days before, had a chance to drop at the beginning of the final stage.

Martin Cáceres was brought down by Brazilian Eliézio inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. Cavani adjusted the ball to take the penalty and kicked hard, low, but ended up stopping in great defense by the Corinthians archer (see video).

Cavani x Cássio – South American Sub-20 2007 (special part of Fagner) Will we see more of this in Corinthians training in 2022? pic.twitter.com/GWo24hzUal — Tomás Rosolino (@TomasRosolino) December 31, 2021

It wasn’t all bad for Cavani that night, however. In the final stretch, in a beautiful individual play, he cleared two opponents and hit the left, from outside the area, beating Cássio to score the Uruguayan goal of honor. The two still interacted cordially, with the goalkeeper delivering the ball to the attacker after the goal.

In addition to Cássio, Fagner was present in that dispute, playing at right-back in the match and even participating in Kagelmacher’s own goal, as the cross came out of him. Willian was the first-team player on that team, but he did not play in the match because he was suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Cavani thanks Cássio for giving up the ball after the goal he conceded reproduction

And the negotiation? The athlete’s agent said this Friday that there was still no proposal from Corinthians, just a conversation about the interest in having him next season.

“We don’t know anything yet. Honestly, I can’t say much. But I have seen the news in the press. We don’t talk about salary. Just the interest in taking Edi“, said Walter Guglielmone, brother and agent of Cavani, to the uol sport.

Walter also asked the media outlet about a possible salary offered by the Parque São Jorge club. Afterwards, he replied with laughter: “How strange.”

See more at: Cssio, Fagner, Willian, Corinthians Base, Corinthians History and Mercado da Bola.