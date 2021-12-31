Readjustment of the electricity bill in 2022 can be at 9% with credit of R$ 15 billion to electric

Consumers will have to continue to live with increased electricity bills in 2022, but the billion-dollar financial bailout to the electricity sector structured by the government should avoid a “tariff” in the year that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intends to run for re-election.

The average readjustment in tariffs, initially estimated at 21%, may drop to 9.14%, depending on the value of the financial transaction. The projection considers financing in the order of R$ 15 billion, as has been suggested in recent months.

The estimate is contained in an official document from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) sent to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), to which the Estadão/Broadcast had access. Despite avoiding an explosion in electricity bills in 2022, the bill will arrive in the future, as the loan will be diluted in fees over the next few years and will bear high interest rates.

The new bailout was allowed through an interim measure published on December 13, and will be used to fund emergency measures that reduced the risk of a new blackout in the country. Although procedures have advanced in recent weeks, a presidential decree will still be required. Afterwards, Aneel will have to regulate it. As this involves a deadline for receiving contributions from agents in the electricity sector and society, the forecast that the financing will be granted in January is considered very optimistic.

The document presented to the MME outlines six scenarios, involving loans in the order of R$ 10 billion to R$ 15 billion. The expected average readjustments range from 9.14% to 11.58% — the greater the financed volume, the lower the projected readjustment. In defense of the need for contributions to the electricity sector to resolve the situation, the document points out that, in addition to the costs of the water crisis, tariffs will also be pressured by inflation rates, the dollar rate and the expenses of measures to recover the reservoirs.

“In view of the information and analyses, it is indisputable that the current circumstances are exceptional, for that purpose, the overcoming of a pandemic and the period from September/2020 to September/2021 with the worst affluence (lack of rain, which affected the level of plant reservoirs) verified in 91 years of history. Added to this are the high rates of inflation and tariff levels that compromise the ability to pay, at a time when economic activities are resumed”, says the text.

Eletrobras

Aneel also raises the legal possibility of providing funds from the Treasury to reduce tariffs, but the hypothesis is remote due to the country’s fiscal and budget situation. The document also mentions the law that allows the privatization of Eletrobras and provides for the possibility of a second issuance of shares by the state-owned company. The agency defends directing the resources involved in the operation to moderate tariffs, mainly in the repayment of the loan.

In addition to the credit operation, other actions will be taken by the regulatory agency to mitigate the readjustments. In the list of measures for next year, are the reduction of the debt service of Itaipu Binacional by R$ 600 million; offsetting PIS/Cofins tax credits improperly charged in recent years, which should add up to R$7 billion; and the anticipation of a contribution of R$ 5 billion resulting from the payment of a grant by Eletrobras in exchange for new contacts for energy from its plants.

The transfer is directly related to the success of the privatization and also to the deadline for carrying out the operation, which would need to occur until the first half of the year. The schedule is in line with the government’s expectation of diluting the company’s capital in the first months of next year.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

