Remember 11 famous people who died in 2021

Amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has already taken more than 600,000 people in Brazil, the year 2021 left the country in mourning at various times. With twelve new months coming in 2022, the entertain gathered some outstanding names of the famous that are sorely missed.

Hospitalized for almost two months, Paulo Gustavo did not resist and died in May of that year. After being infected by Covid-19, the comedian was strong until the last minute of life, and leaves a gigantic LGBT representation.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

At the age of 85, actor Tarcísio Meira, one of the great highlights of TV Globo, died after being infected by Covid-19, even after having been vaccinated against the disease.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

At the age of 87, actor Luis Gustavo also died that year in Itatiba (SP). In September, the artist who rocked the screen, could not resist the fight against bowel cancer.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In June, the interpreter of Seu Peru, Orlando Drummond from Escola do Professor Raimundo, died after a urinary infection. At 101 years old, he was admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In October, Gilberto Braga died at the age of 75, due to a systemic infection. After hits such as ‘Celebrity’, ‘Rainha da Sucata’, and ‘Dancing Day’s’, the actor left her husband Edgar Moura Brasil.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Featured in film and TV, actress Eva Wilma died in May of that year, after battling ovarian cancer. At 87 years old, she was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

At the age of 69, journalist Artur Xexéo died in June after battling T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro before his death.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In early September, Dudu Braga, son of singer Roberto Carlos, died in a hospital in São Paulo at the age of 52. He left a victim of peritoneal cancer.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In early October, actor Caike Luna was another famous one who died. At 42 years old, the death occurred after facing a non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. For those who don’t remember, he became famous after being partner in the scene with actress Katiuscia Canoro.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In November, countrywoman Marília Mendonça died in a plane accident in Minas Gerais. At just 26 years old, the singer left behind a two-year-old son, and a successful career from start to finish.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

After fifteen days in hospital, Maurílio, Luiza’s partner, died after suffering a cardiac arrest and being hospitalized in Goiânica. After some complications in the health condition, the singer could not resist.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ