Rent inflation accumulates high of 17.78% in 2021

posted on 12/29/2021 2:27 PM



(credit: kleber sales)

Rent inflation, measured by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), increased by 0.87% in December, accelerating from the increase of just 0.02% in November, according to data released on Wednesday (12/29) by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre). In the accumulated result for the year, the indicator registered an increase of 17.78%.

In December 2020, the IGP-M increased by 0.97% and accumulated an increase of 23.14% in 12 months, the biggest change since 2002.

The main contribution of the December IGP-M monitored monthly by the FGV Ibre came from the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), which rose 0.95% in December, after falling 0.29% in November. According to André Braz, economist and coordinator of the FGV Ibre Price Indices, the 12-month IGP-M decelerated from the peak of 2020, but remains in the double digits.

“Inflation is still very high and driven by the producer price index. The year 2021 was difficult due to the increase in the prices of several raw materials, mainly agricultural, due to the water crisis and the crop failure in corn, coffee and sugarcane. We also had increases in oil prices. Gasoline and diesel rose a lot in price and compromised industrial activity,” explained Braz. He also highlighted that the cost of electricity was also affected. by the low volume of rain. “And all this pressure from more expensive energy, more expensive products and inputs made the IGP-M record double-digit inflation close to last year, which ended with a 23.14% high”, added.

According to data from FGV, the biggest contribution to the result of the IPA came from the subgroup fuels for consumption, whose rate rose from 8.60% to 0.25%, between November and December. In the accumulated in 12 months, the indicator registered high of 20.57%. The indicator for intermediate goods accumulated an increase of 38.37% in the year, after registering a 1.02% increase in December. The index for Finished Goods ex, which excludes the subgroups of fresh food and fuel for consumption, changed by 0.70% in December, against 0.51% in the previous month. As a result, it accumulated an increase of 15.74% in the year.

Another component of the IGP-M, the Consumer Price Index (IPC) increased 0.84% ​​in December, after registering a 0.93% increase in November. This deceleration made the indicator accumulate high of 9.32% in the year. According to data from the FGV, six of the eight expense categories that make up the index registered deceleration in rates of change. The main contribution came from the Transport group (from 2.93% to 1.26% between November and December). The highlight in this expense category was gasoline, whose rate rose from 7.14% in November to 2.24% in December.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which is also part of the IGP-M calculation, changed by 0.30% in December, against 0.71% in November.

According to André Braz’s estimates, as the IGP-M had significant increases at the beginning of this year, there will be a deceleration in the indicator in the coming months. “The good news is that the IGP-M may continue to decelerate, at least until May 2022, because the first quarter of this year continues with very strong increases, of 2.5% on average. Therefore, the trend is for lower inflation because commodities are not rising as much and the real, although devalued, has followed a more stable price,” he said.

The economist believes that, in 2022, the IGP-M will be closer to the official inflation, measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which accumulates an increase of 10.74% in the 12 months ended in November. “The IGP-M may register lower rates and closer to the IPCA throughout 2022 and the two indicators could end the year very close,” he said. However, he acknowledged that inflationary persistence should be greater, now, for the consumer. “He is paying more for energy and food and the stronger inflation of the IPA in 2021 may materialize in new price increases for products and services,” he added.