Rent inflation closes the year with a high of 17.78%, shows FGV – Notícias

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Rent inflation closes the year with a high of 17.78%, shows FGV – Notícias 0 Views

The so-called rent inflation, calculated by the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) of the FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), closed the year 2021 with an accumulated variation of 17.78%.

The percentage exceeds the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) of the IBGE, just above 10%, but below last year’s IGP-M of 23.14%.

The index normally used to readjust the value of rents across the country ended December with an increase of 0.87%, after having registered a positive variation of only 0.02% in the previous month.

This month’s data came in above the expectations of market experts, who had expected a fall in December.

According to FGV, the biggest contribution to the result came from the IPA (Broad Producer Price Index), which rose 0.95% in December.

The indicator represents 60% of the general index and determines the change in wholesale prices. In the year, the IPA accumulates high of 20.57%.

“This month’s result was influenced by the acceleration in cattle prices (11.69%), a reflection of domestic demand and the resumption of exports, and by the acceleration in the prices of crops affected by frost and drought, such as coffee (12.52% ) and sugar cane (2.83%)”, said in a note the coordinator of the FGV price indices, André Braz.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Mega da Virada: what can you buy with R$ 350 million?

RIO — One of the most Brazilian end-of-the-year traditions is doing that little feat at …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved