Rent inflation closes the year with a high of 17.78%, shows FGV – Notícias

The so-called rent inflation, calculated by the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) of the FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation), closed the year 2021 with an accumulated variation of 17.78%.

The percentage exceeds the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) of the IBGE, just above 10%, but below last year’s IGP-M of 23.14%.

The index normally used to readjust the value of rents across the country ended December with an increase of 0.87%, after having registered a positive variation of only 0.02% in the previous month.

This month’s data came in above the expectations of market experts, who had expected a fall in December.

According to FGV, the biggest contribution to the result came from the IPA (Broad Producer Price Index), which rose 0.95% in December.

The indicator represents 60% of the general index and determines the change in wholesale prices. In the year, the IPA accumulates high of 20.57%.

“This month’s result was influenced by the acceleration in cattle prices (11.69%), a reflection of domestic demand and the resumption of exports, and by the acceleration in the prices of crops affected by frost and drought, such as coffee (12.52% ) and sugar cane (2.83%)”, said in a note the coordinator of the FGV price indices, André Braz.