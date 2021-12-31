Report reveals reasons for canceling Bully 2 • Eurogamer.pt

Bully is one of the most popular games in Rockstar’s catalog. Released in 2006, the game received the status of a cult classic, having been very well received by consumers and critics alike, culminating in a remastered version (the Scholarship Edition) released two years later.

Bully 2 was, unsurprisingly, being developed by Rockstar New England, having already 6-7 hours of playable content. However, the sequel was eventually canceled and, in an article by Game Informer, former employees explain the reasons behind this decision.

The sequel was in active production for 12 to 18 months, according to Game Informer, before being gently killed by Rockstar management. At one point, virtually the entire New England studio, with 50-70 people, was working on the game. But over time, more and more developers have relocated to games like Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption. Other developers came out in protest when the newly acquired New England studio began to suffer from Rockstar’s crunch.

Two developers that Game Informer spoke to revealed that if development had continued, Bully 2 would still need two, three or more years before it was ready to ship.

The article also reveals some of the mechanics the producers wanted to implement in Bully 2, including the ability to break into houses, for which Rockstar build a glass fragmentation system that was eventually used in Max Payne 3.

One detail remembered by two developers was a progressive turf growth system; all over the world, the turf would grow realistically and players would be able to see the individual blades.

NPCs would also have a better memory of the character’s behavior, an idea that was later used in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Three different developers revealed that the game’s open world map wouldn’t be as big as Grand Theft Auto IV’s, but their estimates put Bully 2 between Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and triple the size of the original Bully’s map.

You can read everything in more detail on the Game Informer website. Did you play Bully? Would you like Rockstar to do the sequel?