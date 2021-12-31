Residents flee their homes after wildfire in Colorado, US | World

Thousands of people received an evacuation call on Thursday (30), due to the rapid advance of forest fires in Colorado, United States, a region affected by a historic drought.

Electric towers brought down by strong winds caused small fires, which took shape in the parched landscape of Boulder County.

The 20,000 residents of the city of Louisville, along with over 13,000 residents of the city of Superior, received the evacuation call. The National Weather Service said it was a situation “that is putting lives at risk”.

2 of 2 A police vehicle passes on the road after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder, Colorado, USA. 12/30/2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters A police vehicle passes on the road after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder, Colorado, USA. 12/30/2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Winds of 160 km/h were registered in several places, spreading the flames and hampering the efforts of the firefighters. Building structures were also hit.

“Prayers for the thousands of families evacuated by the fires in Superior and Boulder,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis wrote on Twitter. “Fast winds are spreading the flames quickly,” he added.

Historic drought and climate change

Like much of the western United States, Colorado has gone through years of drought that have left the area parched and vulnerable to wildfires.

While flames are a natural part of the climate cycle, helping to clear vegetation, their scale and intensity are increasing.

Scientists warn that climate change, mostly driven by human activities such as the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels, is altering weather patterns.

This prolongs droughts in many areas and causes unusual unseasonable storms in other regions, a phenomenon to be expected as temperatures around the world continue to rise.

Daniel Swain, a meteorologist at the University of California, tweeted that it was “hard to believe” that these fires were occurring in December, when these types of flames do not usually occur.