Right out, João Pedro, Coutinho’s situation, Club World Cup and agreement with Globo: the latest from Palmeiras

The year 2021 is coming to an end! And for the people of Palmeiras, just joy. Palmeiras won two Libertadores and won the Copa do Brasil. Magic year, important year, historic year!

With 2022 knocking on the door, Verdão moves in the market to reinforce the team for the season. Many speculations take place.

Volante, who has already been compared to Felipe Melo, will defend Vila Nova de Minas Gerais. He came back on loan from Londrina and will not stay at Palmeiras.

Cagliari striker should continue in Europe, as revealed by his manager this Wednesday.

Philippe Coutinho told his businessmen that he wants to return to Brazil. Upon learning of this, the board of directors of Palmeira keeps alert and can start conversations. There is currently no contact.

Nobody will leave Palmeiras before the Club World Cup. This is the objective of Verdão and the new administration. Agreements will only be accepted if they are absurd, involving a lot of money. Otherwise the cast will be kept.

Verdão and the broadcaster agreed on the transmission of the Brazilian Championship. Now, the matches will be broadcast on open TV, SporTV and also on Premiere. Agreement with TNT has been terminated.

