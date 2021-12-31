Rio City Hall plans to vaccinate 500,000 children before school goes back to school, says Secretary of Education

RIO — With the growth of suspected cases of the Ômicron variant, the municipal secretary of Education of Rio, Renan Ferreirinha, pleads with the Ministry of Health (MS) to send 500 thousand doses of vaccine against Covid-19 for the inclusion of children from five to 11 years into the immunization schedule. The goal is to complete the application of the first dose for this entire age group in January, before the return to school, scheduled for February 7th.

Since the last 16th, Anvisa has released the Pfizer vaccine for those between five and 11 years old. The immunizing agent is different from the version available for adults in terms of formula, labeling and dilution. On Monday, the MS reported that it “negotiated in advance with Pfizer the purchase of 100 million new doses of vaccine, including all age groups”, but said that it will only formalize the decision on January 5th, without informing how many of these doses will be aimed at children.

The MS also did not respond to GLOBO’s questions about sending immunizations to children.

school can become a post

According to Ferreirinha, the idea is that, as soon as the MS sends the batches of vaccines, the municipal schools (which are open in January for administrative purposes) will serve as exclusive vaccination points for the approximately 500,000 children in this age group who reside in the city:

— Our objective is to open a few dozen schools, at strategic points, for the vaccination of all children, both public and private. If MS sends the vaccine batches in the first half of January, we will work to complete the mass vaccination of the little ones during the second half of the month, before the start of the school year.

Also according to the secretary, the vaccination of children already has technical approval (from Anvisa) and, therefore, there is no reason for vaccination to start.

— Vaccination brings security for us to start the year with more peace of mind. We can’t miss this opportunity because of ideological whim,” Ferreirinha said, adding that he will not condition the return to school to vaccination: “In Rio, the school will be the last to close and the first to reopen. There will be no sanitary barrier in schools. We cannot be left in the hands of the federal government.

Last night, artist Luana Carvalho, daughter of samba dancer Beth Carvalho, announced on social media that she tested positive for Covid one day after participating in an event with Mayor Eduardo Paes, the secretary Ferreirinha himself and samba musicians. Images circulating on social networks show that those present did not wear protective masks. In addition to Paes and Ferreirinha, Youth Secretary Salvino Oliveira was also at the event.

With 94 suspected cases of the Ômicron variant under investigation in the city of Rio, the municipal health secretary Daniel Soranz already considers that there is community transmission of the new strain of coronavirus in the city, which means that the virus is already circulating in Rio.

The state Department of Health says that 201 samples of RT-PCR tests for Covid are investigated as suspected Ômicron in the state, and 159 of them will be sequenced in the laboratory, with the result expected by January 7th. Suspected cases are patients from 12 municipalities.

window of opportunity

For Diego Xavier, epidemiologist and researcher at FioCruz’s Monitora Covid-19, school holidays are a window of opportunity to vaccinate children and he also believes that it is very likely that there will be community transmission of Ômicron in Rio.

Public network: Lilian Magalhães went to the Olympic Park in Barra yesterday after not finding the test in laboratories Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

— We need a very high immunization rate, by including children, we managed to achieve this vaccination rate in relation to the total population, and the virus tends to reduce its circulation. So, vaccinating children is not just for the children, it’s beneficial to society as a whole. Thus, we arrive at what they call “collective immunity” — he explains.

According to the expert, as in other countries, Ômicron should increase the number of Covid cases, but even if these do not evolve into serious forms, there is a risk of collapse of the health system due to other factors, such as the Influenza epidemic. and in the city.

— At the same time that we are facing Influenza, there is this expected increase in Ômicron cases because people are circulating. All of this ends up in the health service. Any increase, however small, can lead to under-assistance. We have to think that the SUS is a system, and we are not just fighting against Covid – he says.

Publicist Raphael Cerqueira, 31, tested positive for Covid yesterday. At the pharmacy where he took the test, in Tijuca, the number of people with a positive result has risen since the 21st, he said:

— The attendant said that he was not positive for 25 days, but it started to increase from the 21st and is in a crescent.

There are also those who have sought testing in the public network because they were unable to find it in pharmacies or laboratories. This is the case of businesswoman Lilian Magalhães, 58, who went to the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca.

— I ran it all and it doesn’t. I went to pharmacies and would have to schedule online to take the test. I tried in labs and only got a place for January 3rd. The people there themselves ordered me to come here – he said, while he awaited the result of his test.

According to the supervisor at the station, Fabiana Caetano, on Thursday, the Olympic Park had the biggest movement ever since its inauguration, on December 9: — I believe that the service will increase even more, possibly because of the New Year.