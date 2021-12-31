Rio will have 16 minutes of fireworks in Copacabana and fireworks shows at nine more points; see the details

RIO —- The 2022 New Year’s Eve celebration in Copacabana will have a pyrotechnic show, lasting 16 minutes, and will feature sky effects developed — part of them in Brazil — especially for the celebration in Copacabana. And there will be no lack of explosions of hearts and luminous cascades over the public.

To avoid large crowds, the city will have nine more fireworks. There will be a fireworks show at Parque Madureira, Igreja da Penha, Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Flamengo, Barra da Tijuca, Recreio, Praia de Sepetiba and Bangu.

Although the weather forecasts rain for the turn of the year, the city of Rio says that the party will not be over with the bad weather. The ten rafts with 14 tons of fireworks were inspected yesterday by the authorities, who gave the guarantee for them to be positioned at a distance of 450 meters from the beach’s sand and 250 meters from each other.

— Rain or shine, the fireworks will be beautiful. At midnight, the ferries to Copacabana will begin to be routed, and by 7 am they should all be positioned in front of the beach. The fireworks will be a surprise, but I add that there will be a lot of color. Our theme is hope, love and reunion — said the president of Riotur, Daniela Maia, who, at 10 am, will accompany Mayor Eduardo Paes on a visit to the city hall structure for the turnaround in Copacabana.

In addition to the ferries, the ships that will accompany the spectacle in the Copacabana sky were inspected, work carried out in recent weeks.

— Today (yesterday) was the final inspection, and we concluded that all the ferries are ready to be used in the fireworks display on the 31st. of fireworks at sea. Tomorrow (today), the conductors will be identified, attesting that the vessels were inspected. They should be 500 meters away from the ferries, and we’re going to set up a line of inspection,” explained Rear Admiral Ricardo Jaques Ferreira, from the Port Authority.

The fireworks will be triggered by a GPS system linked to 20 satellites. The system is the same used in the main amusement parks in the world and on New Year’s Eve in major cities, such as Paris. Only one employee will be on each ferry during the show. They will only take action in an emergency. Although housed in containers, these technicians will have a view of fireworks from the ferries next door.

— Every year there is an evolution of fireworks to make less noise, rise higher and produce less smoke. We always bring these technologies to Copacabana — says Marcelo Kokote, technical responsible for the fireworks show, adding. — The fireworks are prepared to go out even in the rain and are more cadenced, with different heights and angles. And the show, today, is more colorful. Let’s surprise.

Even without concerts, there will be music on Copacabana Beach: 25 sound towers will be scattered along the shore, which will lull the audience with a soundtrack selected by DJ MAM. Those who stay at home will also be able to follow the broadcast on the city hall’s social networks. Daniela Maia says that, due to the absence of presentations and transport restrictions, she doesn’t expect an audience like those from past New Year’s Eve. At the turn of 2020, the party in Copacabana attracted 2.8 million people.

– We prepared for this New Year with a team as it was a normal turn, but just in case. I think this year we won’t have as many people as in previous years, and that’s the idea. The towers will play from 8pm to 1am, and DJ MAM also goes to people’s homes via the online broadcast. Anyone who wants to listen can listen to the same song that will play in Copacabana. There will still be several singers who will send messages — says the president of Riotur.

roadblocks

Those who do not give up on having their feet in Copacabana will face challenges to get to and from the neighborhood. The restrictions imposed on circulation have already started, with the blocking of chartered vehicles at the entrances to the city. Always the main means of transport for the public going to the party, the subway will stop working today at 20:00 on all lines. The trains will only go back into operation at 7 am tomorrow.

The bus system, also different from other years, will not be reinforced in the lines. And terminals will not be created in Botafogo and Ipanema. At 20:00 today, roadblocks start to work to prevent buses from entering the region. One hour before, at 7:00 pm, the neighborhood will be closed to cars: the exception is for residents, guests and people who work in the neighborhood (provided that they present vouchers), who can enter Copacabana until 10:00 pm, in their own vehicles or taxis. For application vehicles, the time of 19:00 is valid.

On the edge of Copacabana and Leme, parking is prohibited since 6pm yesterday. To combat irregularities, the city will work in the area with the support of 87 trailers.

The Military Police reported that, across the state, 18,045 agents, in 2,280 vehicles, will perform security on New Year’s Eve. In Copacabana alone, including the waterfront and internal streets, there will be 2,482 PMs. During the event, part of the military and agents of Operation Lei Seca will use, for the first time, cameras in their uniforms, which will film the police approaches. The teams will also have 30 observation towers in the sand and on the boardwalk to monitor the public.

Three medical centers will also be set up on the Copacabana beachfront — at the height of Avenida Princesa Isabel, Rua República do Peru and Praça do Lido — which from 12:00 to 17:00 today will function as vaccination points against Covid-19.