Rodrigo Caetano accepts the deal and the midfielder is leaving Atlético-MG

current champion of Brazil’s Cup and Brazilian championship, Atlético-MG has been suffering from attacks by clubs on the players in the squad. The name of the time is the midfielder Nathan, which is being coveted by teams such as: Fluminense, América, Fortaleza and Santos. According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Peixe is close to an agreement with Galo for the player’s loan.

Nicola he also informed that Santos offered about BRL 1 million on loan from the player until the end of next season. Payment would be made in installments, provided for in ten installments. If they want to have the player permanently, Alvinegro Praiano will have to pay around 5 million euros.

The president Andrés Rueda is willing to pay the full salary of Nathan throughout the entire loan period. The sports board of rooster has been working discreetly behind the scenes, but has everything very well planned internally regarding specific moves to make the team even more qualified.

The football director of Atlético-MG, Rodrigo Caetano reported the return of two players who were on loan to the Youth, which is the case of Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho, will be used in the main team next season. Ademir, who stood out in the America-MG, is a confirmed boost for 2022.