Rodrygo and Yuri Alberto’s generation side leaves Santos

After six years in Europe, left-back João Pistelli returned to Santos in February to defend the Under-23 squad. After ten months of his return and with the extinction of the aspiring category, the player did not have his contract renewed and left the team.

Paulista U-11 and U-13 champion (in 2012 and 2014, respectively), who had Rodrygo and Yuri Alberto, Pistelli leaves Peixe after 20 games and a goal in U-20, in addition to three assists. For the Under-23, the athlete played in a match, for the Copa Paulista.

“I am very grateful for everything Santos has offered me. I was able to return to Brazilian football and show my potential. In addition, I was able to improve my leadership spirit. I’m rooting for my teammates during the Copa São Paulo dispute and with a feeling of accomplishment. Now, I’m going to continue fighting for my dreams in new air”, said the 20-year-old athlete.

One of the great highlights of Santos in the Paulista Championship campaign, João was the team captain in the competition and helped the club reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. In addition to the leadership, the athlete was a versatile player in the squad. Despite being a left-back, he even played as a forward in the U-20 statewide campaign.

