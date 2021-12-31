Roni and Cora are at the mercy of a thug and may die · TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) managed to send the money to pay off the debt of Roni (Felipe Abib) and Cora (Valentina Bandeira) with Conrado (Alex Nader) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. This may not be enough to save the two crooks, as the bad guy will be irritated by the fact that it wasn’t the player who personally handed over the money. The militiaman will threaten the couple’s life in the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Friday (31) , Cora will be nervous with the delay in the news that the payment has been made. Afraid of being murdered in jail, the villain will declare herself to Roni.

“I love you, Roni. You were the best thing that appeared in my life”, will vent the scammer. However, as a result, Conrado will receive a call from a henchman, who will inform him that the money has been delivered, which will make Neném’s brother very relieved.

The lovebirds will not be free yet, as Alex Nader’s character will discover that Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano) made the delivery. They climbed the hill so that Neném could play an important game.

“It wasn’t your brother who delivered the money. It’s been agreed”, says Conrado. Then his henchmen will threateningly approach Roni and Cora, who will be terrified.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The novel written by Mauro Wilson was fully recorded due to the protocols adopted by Globo because of the new coronavirus pandemic. It stays on the air until May 2022.

As a result, the channel will debut Cara e Coragem, a serial that will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

