Rose gets tired of living on flashbacks and chooses Guilherme · TV News

Part of the audience is already tired of the many flashbacks of the love past of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Rose (Bárbara Colen) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!? Now, that will happen to the former model, who will also be fed up with living on memories and will decide to renew her marriage to Guilherme (Mateus Solano) once and for all on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. However, not everything will go as planned.

At the chapter set to air on December 14 , Tigger’s mother (Matheus Abreu) ​​will have an argument with her ex-husband after he talks about Baby with her. By then, the doctor will have discovered that they were in love in their youth.

Shortly thereafter, the couple will finally reconcile. In the plot, they live among so many ups and downs since their debut. The woman will be determined to put a stone in everything that concerns the footballer, including the recent kiss that will have passed between the two.

Throughout the serial, several and tiring flashbacks of the passion days that the lovebirds lived when they were in their twenties and lived in Europe were shown.

However, she will not even imagine that she is being made a muggle by William. That’s because the doctor will have discovered, thanks to an intrigue by Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), that Rose and Neném had an affair and will be determined to bust them both.

Later, the former model will meet the ace and reveal to him that she is the wife of the surgeon with whom Vladimir Brichta’s character was on the plane that had an accident at the beginning of the novel.

The plot of seven premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The serial written by Mauro Wilson is fully recorded thanks to the protocols adopted by Globo because of the new coronavirus pandemic and will remain on the air until May 2022.

Then, the channel will premiere Cara e Coragem, a soap opera that will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the central roles.

