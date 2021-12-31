Rules on waiver and canceled flight to revert to pre-pandemic rules in January | Tourism and Travel

Offering credit without penalty, in case the passenger withdraws from the trip, should no longer be an obligation of airlines as of January 1st.

This is because the law created to make the rules in the pandemic more flexible includes flights carried out only until this Friday (31), if it is not renewed again.

The rules were announced in April 2020 and extended twice, the last time in June of this year, when the law started to include flights with dates between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

What changes if you give up on the trip

HOW IT IS: the current law states that, when giving up the flight, the consumer can receive credit greater than or equal to the value of the air ticket to use on a next trip within 18 months, without fines.

He can also choose to be reassigned to another flight, as long as he pays the fare difference.

The third option is to ask for reimbursement, which will be done within 12 months (the term is the same for fees), with fines provided for in the contract.

But this charge cannot be made if the ticket was purchased 7 days or more before the departure date and the consumer withdraws within 24 hours of receipt of proof of purchase — the exception was already valid before the pandemic, according to the National Agency of Civil Aviation (ANAC).

In this case, the refund must be made within 7 days from the date of request by the passenger.

HOW WOULD IT BE: if the law is not extended, what is in the ticket purchase contract will apply. That is, even if the consumer accepts to receive the value of the ticket on credit, there may be a fine.

What changes if the company cancels the flight

HOW IT IS: the consumer whose flight is canceled by the airline is entitled to a refund, credit, re-accommodation or rebooking of the flight regardless of the method of payment used to purchase the ticket.

If you choose a refund, it must take place within 12 months., without penalty for the company, from the date of the canceled flight. The value will be corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

For purchases in installments, at the passenger’s request, the airline must arrange for the suspension of the collection of future installments (still open).

HOW WOULD IT BE: if the current law is not extended, on flights from January 1, 2022, the rules of Resolution No. 400/2016 of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) will apply again.

In cases of flight cancellation or service interruption, there is no longer a period of up to 1 year for the company to refund full amount paid. The company has 7 days to make the payment, counted from the passenger’s request, informs Anac.

The deadline is valid for the value of the ticket and for the fares. AND there is no monetary correction.

Consumers can also opt for re-accommodation on another flight or use other modes of transport, which must be provided immediately, informs the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

Rules that always apply

According to Anac, the rules below do not change: