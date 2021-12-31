Salary allowance is repaid in January; see if you will receive | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Payment of salary bonuses will resume in January

The federal government will resume the payment of the PIS/PASEP salary bonus in January for workers after one year without making the benefit available. Those workers who performed any paid activity for more than 30 days are entitled to receive the amounts.

To be entitled to the benefit, interested parties must also have their portfolios signed and receive up to two minimum wages per month. The government also warns about the mandatory registration in the PIS-PASEP for at least five years, in addition to having the data up to date by the employer.

In 2021, the benefit was no longer paid for the payment of the program that reduced working hours and salaries of employees amidst the pandemic. Planalto is still studying the possibility of retroactive payment.

Employees of private companies must withdraw their PIS at Caixa Econômica Federal or lottery agencies. Public servants can withdraw their amounts at Banco do Brasil branches.

Workers can obtain more information about PIS through the Caixa Service Center on 0800 726 0207 or through the Caixa Trabalhador application. Public servants can look for details about PASEP payment by calling Banco do Brasil (0900 729 0001), website or bank application.

Check how much allowance the worker can receive