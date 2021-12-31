Samsung shows Galaxy S21 FE and cases ahead of time

Samsung ended up inadvertently revealing a complete list of available case models for the Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that is already being considered the “most leaked” smartphone to date. Pictures of the device have been released before, on Samsung’s Indonesian portal, on December 17th.

Altogether, there are fifteen case options for the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung offers five types of accessories, two of which are transparent and without any traces of color: the Transparent and Transparent Standing cases. The three remaining models arrive in varied colors, to be combined with the original tones of the devices.

What will the colors of the Galaxy S21 FE cases be?

The two transparent covers for the Galaxy S21 FE. (Source: Samsung Hungary/Reproduction.)Source: Samsung Hungary

The silicone covers, according to the brand’s page, will come in black, lilac, olive, white and red (which is not present in other models). The case of the Galaxy S21 FE Smart Clear View model will be available in black, lavender, olive and white. The thin strap case, a kind of bracelet, is transparent and has straps in navy blue, yellow, orange or lime green.

Despite the images posted on the Hungarian portal, and posted on the website GalaxyVilaga, it is practically certain that the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched by Samsung with only four color options: black (graphite), lavender, olive and white, unless the South Korean has reserved some surprise. The official display of the device is expected to take place on January 4th, with the in-store launch on January 11th.