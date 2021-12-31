Santa Catarina registers two deaths from flu; victims are child and elderly

Until the month of December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the state

The Department of Health of Santa Catarina (SES/SC) through the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE/SC) recorded two deaths from influenza in Santa Catarina. One of the victims is a 12-year-old child confirmed for influenza A H3, residing in the municipality of Brusque, and the other is a 96-year-old female, living in the municipality of Joinville with influenza A (not subtyped).

Until December 2021, 55 cases of influenza were registered in the State, as follows: (1) case of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, (2) cases of influenza B, 47 cases of influenza H3 and 5 cases of influenza A ( not subtyped or inconclusive).

Influenza

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

“Closed spaces retain moisture and heat, making several microorganisms of respiratory transmission remain viable for longer in the environment and, with the agglomeration of people, favor their transmission”, explains infectologist physician Fábio Gaudenzi. “It is also important that personal objects are not shared and that hands are washed several times a day, with soap and water, or sanitized with alcohol gel, as the surfaces touched may be contaminated”, he adds.

prevention measures

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

• Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

• Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

• Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

• Keep using the mask, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

• Keep environments well ventilated;

• Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of flu;

• Avoid leaving the house during the period of disease transmission;

• Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

• Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.